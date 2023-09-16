Subscribe

Government Adjusts Taxes on Crude Petroleum and Fuel Exports

  • Windfall tax on aviation turbine fuel reduced from 4 to 3.50 rupees per litre.
  • Diesel levy dropped to 5.50 rupees per litre from 6 rupees.
  • Earlier this month, windfall tax on petroleum crude was also reduced from 7,100 to 6,700 rupees per ton.
