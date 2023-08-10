Government Asks IT Firms for Domestic Production Plans Amidst Deferral Requests for Import Licensing Rules

  • The government rejects IT firms’ request to defer new import licensing norms, demanding a plan for enhancing domestic production.
  • Renowned IT manufacturers met with officials, seeking import licence deadline reprieve to build domestic production and understand the licencing process.
  • Talks continue, with firms seeking timeline leniency and government assistance for increased ‘Make-in-India’ efforts.

