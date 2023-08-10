- The government rejects IT firms’ request to defer new import licensing norms, demanding a plan for enhancing domestic production.
- Renowned IT manufacturers met with officials, seeking import licence deadline reprieve to build domestic production and understand the licencing process.
- Talks continue, with firms seeking timeline leniency and government assistance for increased ‘Make-in-India’ efforts.
Government Asks IT Firms for Domestic Production Plans Amidst Deferral Requests for Import Licensing Rules
