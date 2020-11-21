Government claims to have released Aarogya Setu’s Backend code..but actually it is the frontend one

While media houses are celebrating the Indian govt’s claim of releasing the Aarogya Setu app’s backend code, it in reality is the front end code.
If you are a developer, it is easy to see that this is NOT the backend code, only some React frontend views that might be embedded inside WebViews in the mobile apps. The actual backend is still being accessed through the APIs, for example:
- See the check status “API” – This actually just proxies to API at https://fp.swaraksha.gov.in/api/v1/users/status (which is of course inaccessible without the API token).
- Same here, the actual API being accessed lies at another external link for which there is no source code. [From Reddit]