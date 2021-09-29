Government Hopes Technology Companies Won’t Use Encryption As An “Excuse”

Government hopes that technology companies won’t use encryption as a shield to hold back probe.

India expects that technology companies will not use encryption as an excuse to hold up investigations and will play their part in bringing criminals to justice, Secretary in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology Ajay Prakash Sawhney said on Tuesday.

“Encryption is a welcome thing most of the time… when it is necessary to come to the assistance of law enforcement agencies to bring perpetrators of wrongdoing to justice then we expect that encryption will not be held up as a silly excuse to deny that,” Mr Sawhney, the secretary at India’s IT Ministry, speaking at the virtual Global Fintech Fest conference, said.