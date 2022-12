• The National Geospatial Policy has been launched by the government to support startups and advanced technology.

• The policy aims to develop geospatial infrastructures, skill and knowledge, standards, businesses, and more.

• The policy also seeks to develop high resolution topographical survey and mapping, and a high-accuracy digital elevation model for the entire country by 2030.

