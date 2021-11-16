Home News Government may entrust the responsibility of overseeing cryptocurrency trading to GIFT
- The government is thinking of appointing GIFT(Gandhinagar-based Gujarat International Finance Tec-City) -based International Financial Services Centres Authority as the regulator for crypto trading.
- Crypto trading runs into billions of dollars on the newly-launched crypto exchanges in India, including CoinDCX, WazirX, Zebpay, CoinSwitch Kuber and UnoCoin.
- The RBI has said it is not in favor of crypto trading but in March the Supreme Court scuttled the banking regulator’s move to prevent banks from supporting crypto transactions.
