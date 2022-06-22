GovSlack by Slack. A digital HQ to support secure government work

A dedicated instance of Slack designed to meet the security needs of government organizations and their partners
  June 22, 2022

With GovSlack, government agencies and those they work with can enable their teams to seamlessly collaborate in their digital headquarters, while keeping security and compliance at the forefront.

Here are some key features of GovSlack:
● Built to support key government security standards
● Runs in AWS GovCloud data centers, maintained by U.S. personnel
● Enables external collaboration with other GovSlack-using organizations through Slack Connect
● Provides access to your own set of encryption keys for advanced auditing and logging controls
● Includes a directory of curated applications (including DLP and eDiscovery apps) that can integrate with

