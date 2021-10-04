Govt launches ICMR’s drone-based vaccine delivery model

Despite the effective and safe vaccine administration in states and Union Territories, vaccine delivery among tough and hard-to-reach terrains of India is still challenging.

“More than 89.89 crores vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through government of India and through direct state procurement category, the union health ministry said in a separate statement. More than 5.67 crore balance and unutilized covid-19 vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered,” the government said.