“We developed the app in two weeks. During the development, we got it audited by IIT-Madras, and by one of the largest tech audit firms.

We circulated it among security researchers widely… we religiously go through security testing. We are very paranoid about security and potential vulnerabilities.

We are committed to open sourcing. We are not that far from open sourcing the app,” said Arnab Kumar, programme director, Niti Aayog.