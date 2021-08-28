Govt readies RFP seeking proposals from companies to set up semiconductor plants

The government will soon put out a request for proposal document seeking formal applications from companies to set up semiconductor plants, senior officials said.
The officials said several companies showed interest earlier this year to set up such fabs and that the government would decide on the quantum of subsidy only after it receives specific proposals.
The government official said 5G, data centres and semiconductors were the next areas of focus for the government, which has been successful in attracting companies to set up mobile phone manufacturing plants through incentive schemes over the past few years.