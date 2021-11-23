    Govt to ban cryptocurrencies, get ready for India’s own digital currency issued by RBI

    • Govt to ban cryptocurrencies, make way for India’s own digital currency.
    • The government is set to introduce a bill to ban private cryptocurrencies and create a framework for an official digital currency to be issued by the Reserve Bank of India during Parliament’s Winter Session starting November 29.
    • RBI said in July it was working towards its own digital currency and the Central Bank Digital Currency.
