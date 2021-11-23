Govt to ban cryptocurrencies, get ready for India’s own digital currency issued by RBI

HomeNewsGovt to ban cryptocurrencies, get ready for India’s own digital currency issued by RBI
The government is set to introduce a bill to ban private cryptocurrencies and create a framework for an official digital currency to be issued by the Reserve Bank of India during Parliament’s Winter Session starting November 29.
RBI said in July it was working towards its own digital currency and the Central Bank Digital Currency.