Govt to launch incentive scheme to support 75 startups in telemedicine, digital health

The government will soon launch a special incentive scheme to support 75 startups in areas of telemedicine, digital health and artificial intelligence, Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh said on Wednesday.
Singh exhorted senior officers to make efforts to reduce turnaround time while supporting startups to retain the edge over the private sector.
From supporting less than 50 biotechnology startups in 2012 with innovative funding of less than Rs 10 crore, BIRAC is now funding over 5,000 biotechnology startups with over 2,500 crore, it said.