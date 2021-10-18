HomeNewsGovt working on tighter norms for social media companies, new age technologies
Govt working on tighter norms for social media companies, new age technologies
The IT Ministry is working on amendments to the Information Technology Act in order to gain tighter control over social media companies, beyond the purview of the newly notified intermediary rules, government officials aware of the matter said.
To be sure, social media companies are regulated under intermediary rules, the latest version of which have been in effect since May 26.
The intermediary rules as applicable to social media platforms had resulted in a months-long bitter standoff between the Indian government and social media giant Twitter, which according to the government, had not appointed key personnel in accordance with the rules.