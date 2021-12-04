    Govt’s draft bill intends to restrict certain aspects of crypto asset usage: Report

    India-cryptocurrency-legal
    • The crypto bill is likely to be presented to the cabinet for approval next week, following which it will be introduced in Parliament.
    • As per the sources, the draft bill proposes crypto assets to be regulated as a commodity by the Securities and Exchange Board of India.
    • The draft bill also proposes a framework to prohibit advertisements and the spread of misinformation to the public.
    [Via]
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    Total
    0
    Shares

    Sign Up for NextBigWhat Newsletter

    Daily.