Home News Govt’s draft bill intends to restrict certain aspects of crypto asset usage: Report
- The crypto bill is likely to be presented to the cabinet for approval next week, following which it will be introduced in Parliament.
- As per the sources, the draft bill proposes crypto assets to be regulated as a commodity by the Securities and Exchange Board of India.
- The draft bill also proposes a framework to prohibit advertisements and the spread of misinformation to the public.
