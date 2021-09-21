HomeNewsGovt’s plan for tighter e-commerce rules faces internal dissent
Govt’s plan for tighter e-commerce rules faces internal dissent
India’s plan to tighten rules on its fast-growing e-commerce market has run into internal government dissent, memos reviewed by Reuters show, with the Ministry of Finance describing some proposals as “Excessive” and “Without economic rationale”.
In a July 22 memo, the corporate affairs ministry objected to one proposed clause to be enshrined in new rules that says e-commerce firms should not abuse their dominant position in India.