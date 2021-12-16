GPT-3 APIs are now in public beta

OpenAI’s API provides access to GPT-3, which performs a wide variety of natural language tasks, and Codex, which translates natural language to code.
GPT-3 can now be customized via GPT-3 API. With a single command, developers can fine-tune powerful AI models tailored to their needs.
The API is powered by a family of models with different capabilities and price points. The base GPT-3 models are called Davinci, Curie, Babbage and Ada. Our Codex series is a descendant of GPT-3 that’s been trained on both natural language and code