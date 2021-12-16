    GPT-3 APIs are now in public beta

    • OpenAI’s API provides access to GPT-3, which performs a wide variety of natural language tasks, and Codex, which translates natural language to code.
    • GPT-3 can now be customized via GPT-3 API. With a single command, developers can fine-tune powerful AI models tailored to their needs.
    • The API is powered by a family of models with different capabilities and price points. The base GPT-3 models are called Davinci, Curie, Babbage and Ada. Our Codex series is a descendant of GPT-3 that’s been trained on both natural language and code
    [Via]
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    Total
    0
    Shares

    Sign Up for NextBigWhat Newsletter

    Daily.