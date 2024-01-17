Of GPT Store and the best GPT out there is..

OpenAI officially launched its GPT store a few days back and now hosts several GPTs that enable you to talk to a business plan expert, a VC bot to PDF chat and so much more.

And the best GPT is...

I have been playing with many GPTs (we launched our first GenAI product, bigIdeas a few days back and have been looking for inspirations) and here is the reality.

Most GPTs are just a wrapper around OpenAI

Most GPTs do not have any proprietary backend data

Most GPTs aren't even trained on any LLM

Mostly, persona based GPTs exists for now (for e.g. earlier you asked ChatGPT to write SEO content..so now there is a SEOGPT which is as simple as asking ChatGPT to act like a <persona>)

And the best GPT out there is..

ChatGPT.

Yes, except for a few pdf chatting GPTs which uses better OCR tech, very few GPTs are able to compete with ChatGPT.

And this is where the opportunity lies.

If as a maker/startup you have created proprietary data or can train LLM on your data, the GPT store is wildly open for you to make your mark.

I believe this is where an 'Enterprise' GPT Store is going to be of much value - as most of the consumer stuff is already being done by ChatGPT.

Your thoughts?