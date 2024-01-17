Of GPT Store and the best GPT out there is..
A call for an enterprise GPT store?
OpenAI officially launched its GPT store a few days back and now hosts several GPTs that enable you to talk to a business plan expert, a VC bot to PDF chat and so much more.
And the best GPT is...
I have been playing with many GPTs (we launched our first GenAI product, bigIdeas a few days back and have been looking for inspirations) and here is the reality.
- Most GPTs are just a wrapper around OpenAI
- Most GPTs do not have any proprietary backend data
- Most GPTs aren't even trained on any LLM
- Mostly, persona based GPTs exists for now (for e.g. earlier you asked ChatGPT to write SEO content..so now there is a SEOGPT which is as simple as asking ChatGPT to act like a <persona>)
ChatGPT.
Yes, except for a few pdf chatting GPTs which uses better OCR tech, very few GPTs are able to compete with ChatGPT.
And this is where the opportunity lies.
If as a maker/startup you have created proprietary data or can train LLM on your data, the GPT store is wildly open for you to make your mark.
I believe this is where an 'Enterprise' GPT Store is going to be of much value - as most of the consumer stuff is already being done by ChatGPT.
Your thoughts?
