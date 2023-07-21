Grab to Acquire Trans-cab, Enhancing their Car Renting Services

  • Ride-hailing giant Grab plans to acquire Singapore’s third-largest taxi operator, Trans-cab, in a move to boost its driver-base and address a driver shortage.
  • The deal, estimated at around $75 million, includes Trans-cab’s taxi and car rental business, as well as its maintenance workshops and fuel pump operations.
  • Trans-cab drivers will be integrated into Grab’s system, gaining access to benefits like free accident insurance and digital training through GrabAcademy, providing a more digitized business model.
0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0

Via

Sign Up for nextbigwhat newsletter

Delivered everyday 8 AM. Most comprehensive coverage of the tech ecosystem.

Download Pluggd.in, the short news app for busy professionals