Grab to Acquire Trans-cab, Enhancing their Car Renting Services

- Ride-hailing giant Grab plans to acquire Singapore’s third-largest taxi operator, Trans-cab, in a move to boost its driver-base and address a driver shortage.
- The deal, estimated at around $75 million, includes Trans-cab’s taxi and car rental business, as well as its maintenance workshops and fuel pump operations.
- Trans-cab drivers will be integrated into Grab’s system, gaining access to benefits like free accident insurance and digital training through GrabAcademy, providing a more digitized business model.