Gratitude Journal: Why you should have one

For 1,000+ days, I’ve kept a gratitude journal. Here’s what I learned about happiness and fulfillment:

We have one delusion. = achieving something will make us happy and fulfilled forever But here’s the truth: “Desire is a contract you make with yourself to be unhappy until you get what you want.” @naval Pick your desires carefully.

Our time on earth is short. Acknowledging this makes you realize life can be a fun game and what matters is your experience of reality.

Gratitude for the simple stuff keeps you grounded. “I’m grateful that I have a warm bed to sleep in.” Have you ever thought about how lucky you are to have that?

We have a choice. Reality is neutral and doesn’t judge. To a tree there is nothing good or bad. How we choose to interpret our experiences is up to us.

When happiness is a choice, we can work towards it.

Take the pressure off. Don’t expect if you keep a daily gratitude journal you’ll never have a bad day! I have plenty of them. Part of being human.

Daily gratitude makes you mindful. Mindful of that cool tree you walked by outside your house. Or that text you got from a friend.

If you live life without mindfulness, you are on autopilot. When you’re on autopilot, you can wake up in 5 years and wonder where time went.

Finally- Gratitude makes you stop and appreciate what you have as you strive for more.