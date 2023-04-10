Group of ministers to propose 18% GST for games of skill and 28% for games of chance

  • A Group of Ministers (GoM) headed by Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma may recommend 18% GST for games of skill.
  • The GoM may also recommend 28% GST for games of chance, such as betting, casinos, and horse racing.
0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0

[Via]