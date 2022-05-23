GrowthTalkies AMA: The 1mg growth journey with cofounder, Gaurav AgarwalMay 23, 2022 2022-05-23 14:31
GrowthTalkies AMA: The 1mg growth journey with cofounder, Gaurav Agarwal
GrowthTalkies AMA: The 1mg growth journey with cofounder, Gaurav Agarwal
GrowthTalkies session with 1mg cofounder, Gaurav Agarwal on the early days, how the company experimented with different traction channels..and more.
This is an audio AMA event on FWD Learning SuperApp. To listen/participate, download FWD app (Android, iOS).
Date: May 25 (Wed)
Timing: 5 PM onwards.
Format: Audio event on FWD app
Pricing: Free
Register 👇