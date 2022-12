93% of the company’s operating revenue, which increased by around 25X to Rs 326 crore in FY22, came from subscription fees and commissions. In FY22, revenue from tech platforms and support fees decreased by 86.7% to Rs 2 crore.

Groww’s losses increased by 3X to Rs 239 crore in FY22 from Rs 78 crore in the prior fiscal year (FY21).

