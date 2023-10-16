GST authorities scrutinize casino transactions for potential tax evasion

- Tax authorities are investigating casinos for possible evasion of goods and services tax (GST), with more notices expected to be issued.
- Casino chain DeltaCorp has already received two notices for GST, with a shortfall of tax amounting to Rs 6,384 crore.
- The investigation follows a recent 28% GST levy on online gaming, horse racing, and casinos, with the government maintaining that these activities have always attracted a 28% GST due to their nature of betting and gambling.
