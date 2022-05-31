Growth in the time of slowdown? Introducing GrowthTalkies conference

We are living in the times when marketing budgets are slashed and growth expectations are quadrupled. How do we achieve this? We need to look beyond Facebook/ Google ads and really learn the secrets of growth and importantly, retention.

The fastest way to execute a sane growth strategy is to learn from the growth experts, the battle-scarred practitioners.

Introducing GrowthTalkies Conf

Spread over 2 Saturdays, GrowthTalkies is an online conference that fits well into your schedule. We bring you different format of content – right from AMAs to Keynotes to workshops – from the top 1% growth marketing professionals.

Date: June 11th and 18th (Saturdays)

Timings: 11 AM to 4 PM

Speakers: Partial list is announced. Check it out on the official GrowthTalkies site

Apply for spearking slot

Pricing: The AMAs and keynotes are free to attend (only for the first 1000 attendees). Workshops will be announced soon.

