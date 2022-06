One of the biggest gaming franchises, Grand Theft Auto, popularly called GTA, confirmed that it is working on its 6th installment, and according to a report, GTA 6 could include Lightning or Bitcoin features within the game.

GTA 6 might provide a digital payments system in the gameplay, and players could be rewarded in bitcoin for completing missions. It’s not far fetched considering the “play-to-earn” trend is considered to take over games in coming years.