Growing as a Storyteller: A thriller writer's guide to crafting impactful lengthy stories

A simple idea can blossom into something complex and grand with the right creative approach.



Brandon McNulty, author of "Bad Parts" and "Entry Wounds," shares insights on transforming a simple idea into a full-length novel, screenplay, or TV series. By exploring six practical tips, McNulty, in this atomic idea guides writers on how to expand their ideas and enhance their creative process.

Combining Ideas

One effective method for expanding an idea is to combine it with another unrelated concept. This fusion can create a unique and compelling narrative. For instance, the movie Titanic merges the story of Romeo and Juliet with the historical tragedy of the Titanic.

This approach not only sparks creativity but also adds depth and complexity to the storyline, making it more engaging for the audience. Combining unrelated ideas can ignite your imagination and lead to a compelling narrative that resonates across different themes and genres.

Combining unrelated ideas can ignite your imagination and lead to a compelling narrative.

Connecting Ideas to Story Elements



Linking your central idea to core story elements like character, plot, theme, and world-building is essential. Consider how your idea can drive character development, propel the plot, and reinforce the theme.

For example, in Jurassic Park, the concept of an amusement park full of dinosaurs is intriguing, but adding characters like an ambitious businessman and dinosaur experts creates conflict and depth, enriching the story.

Including Meaningful Subplots

Subplots enhance the main narrative by adding layers and depth. They should be meaningful and connect to the story's central theme.

For larger projects like novels or screenplays, subplots such as romantic entanglements, mentor relationships, or betrayals can enrich the story. In the popular Hollywood movie, Rocky, the main plot of earning self-respect through boxing is complemented by a romantic subplot, both reinforcing the central theme of self-worth.

Meaningful subplots not only enrich the main plot but also reinforce the story's central theme.