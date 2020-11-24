Guide to pareto-prioritizing Twitter #ThreadMill

Probably, 20% of the tweets you read deliver 80% of the value of using Twitter.
You’d be a fool not to prioritize your feed.
Here’s how I do it.
(thread, 1/5)
This is my default feed. Because there are few accounts, I can find the time to read all their tweets even on busy days.
For the rest…
The idea is that I prioritize the “info sources” to ensure the highest average quality for my info diet
Mailbrew has the advantage that each list is in one email. It avoids mindless browsing in the Twitter app
It’s not perfect, but it’s much better than relying on Twitter’s algorithm.
If 20% of books deliver 80% of the value, and re-reading a book gives you even just 10% additional value, say, then you’re better off reading the top 20% a second time than reading a random similar amount of books from the rest.
» NextBigWhat’s #Threadmill brings you curated wisdom from Twitter threads on product, life and growth.
Add comment
You must log in to post a comment.