Hackers broke into Donald Trump's upcoming social-media site
Hackers claiming affiliation with the group Anonymous created fake accounts for Trump and his former aide Steve Bannon on Truth Social, the network that Trump announced Wednesday, The New York Times reported.
The publication said it viewed screenshots verifying the hackers’ claims, and reported that hackers had gained access within two hours of Trump announcing the site.
He told the publication that hackers then posted memes from fake accounts for public figures including Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence.