Hackers can install mining software in less 30 seconds using compromised Google Cloud accounts: Report
- The Google team said out of 50 analyzed incidents that compromised the Google Cloud Protocol, 86% were related to crypto mining.
- The hackers used the compromised Cloud accounts to access resources from individuals’ CPUs or GPUs to mine tokens or take advantage of storage space when mining coins on the Chia Network.
- According to Google’s analysis, hackers were able to download crypto mining software to the compromised accounts within 22 seconds in the majority of the incidents analyzed.
