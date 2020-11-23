Hackers fool GoDaddy employees in handing over controls of cryptocurrency sites

According to a report filed in KrebsOnSecurity.com, Employees of GoDaddy, the world’s largest domain registrar were fooled into handing over controls of top cryptocurrency trading platforms like Liquid and NiceHash.

The CEOs of both sites have confirmed this attack and have said in separate blog posts that it looks like no emails, passwords, or any personal data have been accessed. GoDaddy too confirmed that a limited number of staff had fallen victim to a social engineering scam and it is taking steps to prevent further attacks.