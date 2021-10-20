Hackers imitate Microsoft, Amazon emails to target customers with phishing

HomeNewsHackers imitate Microsoft, Amazon emails to target customers with phishing
Hackers and cybercriminals are imitating emails from Microsoft, Amazon and DHL to enhance chances of success with their phishing attempts, as per a report by Israel-based cybersecurity organisation Check Point.
The Q3 brand phishing report also revealed that for the first time, social media has entered the top three avenues for phishing attempts, with WhatsApp, LinkedIn and Facebook appearing in the top ten list of imitated brands.
Although Microsoft still continued to be the most frequently targeted brand, its rate had reduced from 45% in Q2 to 29% in Q3. Microsoft and Amazon took the top two places, accounting for 13% of brand phishing attempts recorded by Check Point.