    Hackers leak passwords for 500,000 Fortinet VPN accounts

    • A threat actor has leaked a list of almost 500,000 Fortinet VPN login names and passwords that were allegedly scraped from exploitable devices last summer.
    • Yesterday, the threat actor created a post on the RAMP forum with a link to a file that allegedly contains thousands of Fortinet VPN accounts.
    • At the same time, a post appeared on Groove ransomware’s data leak site also promoting the Fortinet VPN leak.
    [Via]
