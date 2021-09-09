Home News Hackers leak passwords for 500,000 Fortinet VPN accounts
- A threat actor has leaked a list of almost 500,000 Fortinet VPN login names and passwords that were allegedly scraped from exploitable devices last summer.
- Yesterday, the threat actor created a post on the RAMP forum with a link to a file that allegedly contains thousands of Fortinet VPN accounts.
- At the same time, a post appeared on Groove ransomware’s data leak site also promoting the Fortinet VPN leak.
