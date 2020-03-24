Hantavirus : Is it a real threat?

A new virus, by the name of Hantavirus is now making the rounds.

Hantavirus is a previously known family of viruses and is spread mainly by rodents (rats) and can cause varied disease syndromes in people but the cases of person-to-person transmission are rare, according to the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

A person from China’s Yunnan Province, who tested positive for hantavirus, died on a chartered bus on Monday, according to a report by the Global Times. As per the report, 32 other passengers of the bus were also tested.

In most cases, hantavirus is spread when virus-containing particles from rodent urine, droppings, or saliva are stirred into the air, according to CDC.