Taking high value transaction online: How to align products to consumer behavior – AMA with Hari of PickYourTrail

Building consumer products is largely about understanding consumer behavior – your audience’s motivation/triggers and ease of enabling transaction. However, when it comes to high value transactions, is it merely enough to know consumer behaviour? How does one align product as well to ensure that there is no friction in the customer journey?

To answer these questions and much more, on Monday (April 20th), we have Hari Ganapathy, Co-Founder @ Pickyourtrail joining us for an AMA on Taking high value transaction online: How to align products to consumer behavior.

Founders Hari Ganapathy and Srinath Shankar started Pickyourtrail as they felt that online travel and international vacations was a broken experience. Having started with a tiny seed investment, they’ve now grown to millions in annual revenue having picked up a series A round of $3 million along the way. Having cracked it in an ultra-competitive and niche space, they certainly have many lessons to share building products that offer bespoke to consumers.

When: April 20th (Monday) | 5 PM IST

Ideal for: Founders, Product Leaders, Product Marketers, Investors

You can also watch the AMA live on Facebook & Youtube.

The NextBigWhat Huddle is brought to you in partnership with MoEngage, an Intelligent Customer Engagement Platform trusted by enterprises in 35 countries and GoJek.