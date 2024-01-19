Harnessing the Global Gender Dividend: Pathways to Economic Parity
‘It’s not just the fair thing to do, it’s not just the right thing to do, it is the smart business thing to do, it is the smart economic thing to do.’ – Podcast Host
This session from the World Economic Forum discusses the economic potential of achieving gender parity.
It highlights how closing gender gaps could lead to a ‘gender dividend’ of $172 trillion globally and add $3 trillion to US assets under management.
The discussion also focuses on the changes that need to be implemented to realize these benefits during times of economic fragility.
Table of Contents
- The Massive Potential of Gender Parity
- Setting Clear Targets for Equality
- Crucial Role of Government Initiatives
- Private Sector’s Contribution towards Gender Parity
- Increasing Female Participation in Financial Markets
- Empowerment through Digital Economy and AI
- Agility in Government Decision-Making
- Gender Parity in Energy Transition
- Addressing Unconscious Biases
- Expanding Gender Equality Initiatives
- Creating an Inclusive Environment
- Overcoming Challenges facing Diversity Efforts
The Massive Potential of Gender Parity
Achieving gender parity in economics could unlock a staggering ‘gender dividend’ of $172 trillion for the global economy.
Moreover, closing the gender investment gap in America alone could add an impressive $3 trillion to assets under management.
Setting Clear Targets for Equality
To achieve gender equality, organizations need to set firm targets.
These concrete goals can help improve performance across various dimensions, including operational reliability, financial performance, and safety standards.