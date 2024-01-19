Harnessing the Global Gender Dividend: Pathways to Economic Parity

‘It’s not just the fair thing to do, it’s not just the right thing to do, it is the smart business thing to do, it is the smart economic thing to do.’ – Podcast Host

This session from the World Economic Forum discusses the economic potential of achieving gender parity.

It highlights how closing gender gaps could lead to a ‘gender dividend’ of $172 trillion globally and add $3 trillion to US assets under management.

The discussion also focuses on the changes that need to be implemented to realize these benefits during times of economic fragility.

Table of Contents

The Massive Potential of Gender Parity

Achieving gender parity in economics could unlock a staggering ‘gender dividend’ of $172 trillion for the global economy.

Moreover, closing the gender investment gap in America alone could add an impressive $3 trillion to assets under management.

Setting Clear Targets for Equality

To achieve gender equality, organizations need to set firm targets.

These concrete goals can help improve performance across various dimensions, including operational reliability, financial performance, and safety standards.