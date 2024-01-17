Harnessing the Power of Resistance Training: Insights from Dr. Brad Schoenfeld

‘Resistance training, when done regularly and consistently over time, has profound effects on staving off the potential for osteoporosis and even building bones, particularly when you’re younger.’ – Dr. Brad Schoenfeld

In this engaging conversation, Dr. Brad Schoenfeld, a leading expert in muscle adaptations to strength training, provides valuable insights on the benefits and practical aspects of resistance training for time efficiency, body composition, and maximum hypertrophy.

He highlights the importance of resistance training in maintaining overall health, improving bone density, preventing osteoporosis and enhancing body composition.

Table of Contents

Resistance Training for Health Maintenance

Resistance training is essential for maintaining overall health as it not only promotes muscle strength and hypertrophy but also improves bone density.

Its importance increases with age due to natural loss of muscle mass and bone density.

Combining Resistance Training with Nutritional Restriction

For effective weight loss without muscle degradation, it’s important to combine resistance training with an energy deficit created through nutritional restriction.

Without such training, 25-30% of weight loss will come from muscles.