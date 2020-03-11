Harvard and Several Universities Move Classes Online Due to Corona Outbreak

Harvard University told students not to return from their upcoming spring break due to coronavirus fears.
Harvard will begin transitioning to virtual instruction for graduate and undergraduate classes. Read President Bacow’s message to the community. https://t.co/njh3ci1QEH
— Harvard University (@Harvard) March 10, 2020
- We will begin transitioning to virtual instruction for graduate and undergraduate classes. Our goal is to have this transition complete by Monday, March 23, which is the first day of scheduled classes following Spring Recess.
- Students are asked not to return to campus after Spring Recess and to meet academic requirements remotely until further notice. Students who need to remain on campus will also receive instruction remotely and must prepare for severely limited on-campus activities and interactions.
Similarly, several other universities are moving classes online.