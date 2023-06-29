Harvard Astronomer Avi Loeb Uncovers Potential Alien Spacecraft Fragments in Pacific Ocean

- Harvard’s Avi Loeb believes he has found fragments of an alien meteor from 2014, with a tool he invented to gather potential interstellar rock samples from the ocean floor.
- The team discovered tiny, metallic spherules which are typically hallmarks of meteorites or asteroids, however, other scientists argue that these can also originate from earthly processes.
- The ‘spherules’ will be analyzed at Harvard for space isotopes to ascertain their origins, despite skepticism from other scientists about their interstellar origins.