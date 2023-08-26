Menu
Haryana Government Suspends Mobile Internet Services Amid ‘Shobha Yatra’ Preparations
Government ordered mobile internet and bulk SMS services suspension until August 28.
Move is to prevent spread of rumours by anti-social elements ahead of a rally.
The order was issued by Additional Chief Secretary (Home), T V S N Prasad.
August 26, 2023
