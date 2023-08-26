Subscribe

Haryana Government Suspends Mobile Internet Services Amid ‘Shobha Yatra’ Preparations

  • Government ordered mobile internet and bulk SMS services suspension until August 28.
  • Move is to prevent spread of rumours by anti-social elements ahead of a rally.
  • The order was issued by Additional Chief Secretary (Home), T V S N Prasad.
