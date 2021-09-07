Home News Haryana govt suspends mobile internet in five districts ahead of farmers’ protest today
Haryana govt suspends mobile internet in five districts ahead of farmers' protest today
- Haryana government on Monday suspended mobile internet services in five districts of the state ahead of farmers’ protest today in Karnal.
- The Haryana Police had lathicharged a group of farmers disrupting traffic movement on a national highway near here on August 28 while heading towards Karnal to protest against a BJP meeting.
