    Haryana govt suspends mobile internet in five districts ahead of farmers’ protest today

    • Haryana govt suspends mobile internet in five districts ahead of farmers’ protest today.
    • Haryana government on Monday suspended mobile internet services in five districts of the state ahead of farmers’ protest today in Karnal.
    • The Haryana Police had lathicharged a group of farmers disrupting traffic movement on a national highway near here on August 28 while heading towards Karnal to protest against a BJP meeting.
    Daily.