Hate speech impressions are rapidly declining on Twitter December 3, 2022 Hate speech impressions (# of times tweet was viewed) continue to decline, despite significant user growth!@TwitterSafety will publish data weekly.Freedom of speech doesn’t mean freedom of reach. Negativity should & will get less reach than positivity. pic.twitter.com/36zl29rCSM— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 2, 2022 0 0 0 0 0 0 [ Via] Leave a Reply Cancel replyYou must be logged in to post a comment. Connect with Login with Linkedin Download NBW: Short news app created for busy professionals like you Get NBW App - a reimagined fluid short news experience that delivers you clarity and all the important news and trends from your industry. No signup needed ! Download NBW App (Android, iOS)