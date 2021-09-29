HCL Tech signs multi-year contract with Belgium-based Proximus

BENGALURU: HCL Technologies Ltd has signed a multi-year strategic partnership with Proximus Group, one of Belgium’s leading digital services and communications solutions provider, to transform its data centre business and create a resilient digital foundation.

HCL Tech said it will invest in a dedicated innovation lab, providing Proximus with exclusive access to its intellectual property, product, and partner ecosystem.

“Together, we look forward to developing a competitive cloud environment and digital offerings for the Belgian market. HCL’s investment in a dedicated lab will not only drive innovation and growth at Proximus, but it will also support its endeavours to develop the next generation of digital talent in Belgium,” said C. Vijayakumar, chief executive officer and managing director, HCL Tech.