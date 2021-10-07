HealthifyMe’s name surfaces in connection with Pandora Papers for having links with Putin’s former aide

Now the name of HealthifyMe’s Singapore-based parent company HealthifyMe Pte Ltd appears in connection with Lang Capital Fund owned by Kirill Androsov, businessman and a former aide of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The LCF transaction under question included a payment that was made “For the subscription of 122,066 Series B2 Compulsorily Convertible and Non-Cumulative Preference Shares in HealthifyMe’s Singapore-based entity. The company did not reveal the shareholding and directorship patterns to the directors of HealthifyMe Wellness Products and Services Private Limited between FY2015-2018.”Certain media reports on Pandora Papers have falsely claimed HealthifyMe Cofounder & CEO Tushar Vashisht owning shell companies or Singapore hold-cos with connections to Politically Exposed Persons.

HealthifyMe also told Business Insider that Vashisht was the sole director in HealthifyMe Wellness Products and Services Private Limited and the filings about directorships/shareholdings were never made.