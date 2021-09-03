10 Indian start-ups that could be future unicorns. Full Hurun list
The Hurun Research Institute released the Hurun India Future Unicorn List 2021, a ranking of India’s start-ups founded in the 2000s, not yet listed on a public exchange.
3) Rebel Foods: India’s first cloud kitchen start-up, ranked third in the Hurun India Future Unicorn List 2021.
Hurun said the number of gazelles, which are valued over $500 million can turn unicorn in two years, was pegged at 32, while there are 54 cheetahs commanding a tag of over $200 million, who can achieve the coveted status in four years, as per the Hurun India Future Unicorn list.