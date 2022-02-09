If you use it right, your Twitter account is worth more than your degree. But 98.8% suck at it. Here are 10 unique ways to turn Twitter into a crazy valuable asset:

Curate Your Following Most users use Twitter to follow news. It’s okay. But you won’t make Twitter an asset then. To make it an asset, you need to build a high-signal information diet. Let me show you…

Use Advanced Search Normal search is pretty bad. To find the best content, use these search functions (play around with the parameters): (from:aaditsh) min_faves:500 until:2022-09-01 since:2020-05-01 This function will spit out: Tweets from @aaditsh with more than 500 likes