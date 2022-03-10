I’ve trained 100’s of managers. The 60% who fail make one mistake: They don’t delegate Here are 11 tactics to win more by doing less 🧵

1/ What should you delegate? Everything. Not a joke. You need to design yourself completely out of your old job. Set your sights lower than that & you’ll delegate WAY less than you should. But don’t freak out: Responsibly delegating that much will take months.

2/ Set Expectations w/ Your Boss The biggest wild card when delegating is not your team. It’s your boss. You don’t need to be perfect, you just need to show you’re in control.

3/ Lower Risk, Faster Delegation Not all work carries equal risk: -> Critical: Quality can’t be compromised. Stay close. -> Secondary: Mistakes sting but are not fatal. -> Internal: Fully contained in your environment. -> Side Projects: Your team’s sandbox, let them play.

4/ Set Expectations w/ Yourself Your team will not do it your way. So you have a choice: – Waste a ton of time trying to make them? – Harness their new perspective & enthusiasm to do it better? Different, but better. Remember: 5 people doing 80% as well as you did is 400%.

And be honest with yourself: – If you have to hang onto something -> do it. – If you feel guilty delegating a miserable task -> question it. – If you can’t delegate them anything -> you have a bigger problem.

5/ Delegate for Your Development The only way you’ll grow into a bigger role is by creating space. That’s the carrot every time you find yourself saying: “It’s easier if I just do it myself this one time.”

Your initial delegation prioritization: 1) Anything partially delegated -> Completion achieves clarity. 2) Where you add the least value -> Your grind is their growth. 3) The routine -> Ripe for a runbook or automation.

6/ Delegate for Their Development Now focus on the stretch each employee needs to excel. Easy place to start: ask them how they want to grow. People usually know. And they’ll feel agency over their own mastery. Bonus: Challenge them to find & take that work. Virtuous cycle.

8/ The Mechanics You’ve already: – Defined your goals – Given the resources – Aligned on success Now, start climbing: – Steps over Tasks – Processes over Steps – Responsibilities over Processes – Goals over Responsibilities – Jobs over Goals Each rung is higher leverage.