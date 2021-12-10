Here are 38 Twitter tips that can help you gain followers

I was stuck on 700 followers for 6 years. Then I changed up my plan completely. Now? I’ve grown by 65,000 followers in just one year – Blake Emal

I was stuck on 700 followers for 6 years. Then I changed up my plan completely. Now? I’ve grown by 65,000 followers in just one year. Here are 38 Twitter tips that can help you do the same:

You’ll get pro tips in the following areas: – Bio – Banner – Location – Content Feed – Content Buckets – Content Frequency – Engagement Strategy

Content Feed • Stick to a common format • Show up daily, even when you don’t want to • 90/10 split of original content vs retweeted content • Delete poor performing tweets to keep the feed valuable • Select a pinned tweet that has high engagement and high value

Content Buckets • Value first, personality second • Start with only 3-4 content buckets • Don’t deviate outside your buckets ever • Derive all tweet ideas from your main buckets • Expand to more buckets over time as you see success

Content Frequency • Small accounts should tweet 10+ times per day • Write down what works and what doesn’t • Analyze all tweets 12 hours after posting • Focus on volume of content upfront • Quality will follow quantity

Short Form or Threads • Start short with insane frequency • Learn what topics your audience loves • Learn what formats your audience loves • After 6 months, combine those learnings into threads

Engagement Strategy • Don’t leave annoying or useless comments • Aim to be overly insightful, helpful, or funny • Engage with accounts a tier above yours • Don’t stop engaging as you grow • Don’t spam big accounts

That’s all folks! To recap, we went over hard-earned tips for: – Bio – Banner – Location – Content Feed – Content Buckets – Content Frequency – Engagement Strategy