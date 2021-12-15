Here are 4 simple tips for any entrepreneur to grow his twitter audience

An educational tweet each PM Each afternoon, I share a lesson from my entrepreneurial journey – Justin Welsh

A growing Twitter audience is an asset to any entrepreneur. I’ve added 14,547 followers in just 10 weeks. Here are the 4 very simple things I did:

4/ Engage with 5 people in my niche each day Each day, I meet great new people on Twitter. Here are some impressive folks I’ve chatted with, just to see where it goes: – @JamesonCamp – @theandreboso – @TheDanKoe – @landforce – @aaditsh It’s called social media for a reason.

And that’s literally it. No gimmickss. No hacks. No tricks. No pods. TL;DR 1/ A “touch base” tweet each AM 2/ An educational tweet each PM 3/ A step-by-step thread once weekly 4/ Engage with 5 people in my niche each day