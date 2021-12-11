    Here are 9 tactics to win more by doing less

    The biggest wild card when delegating is not your team. It’s your boss. You don’t need to be perfect, you just need to show you’re in control. – Dave Kline

    I’ve trained 100’s of managers. The 60% who fail make one mistake: They don’t delegate Here are 9 tactics to win more by doing less 🧵
    1/ What should you delegate? Everything. Not a joke. You need to design yourself completely out of your old job. Set your sights lower than that & you’ll delegate WAY less than you should. But don’t freak out: Responsibly delegating that much will take months.
    2/ Set Expectations w/ Your Boss The biggest wild card when delegating is not your team. It’s your boss. You don’t need to be perfect, you just need to show you’re in control.
    3/ Set Expectations w/ Yourself Your team will not do it your way. So you have a choice: – Waste a ton of time trying to make them? – Harness their new perspective & enthusiasm to do it better? Different, but better. Remember: 5 people doing 80% as well as you did is 400%.
    And be honest with yourself: – If you have to hang onto something -> do it. – If you feel guilty delegating a miserable task -> question it. – If you can’t delegate them anything -> you have a bigger problem.
    4/ Delegate for Your Development The only way you’ll grow into a bigger role is space. That’s the carrot every time you find yourself saying “It’s easier if I just do it myself this one time.”
    Your initial delegation prioritization: 1) Anything partially delegated -> Completion achieves clarity. 2) Where you add the least value -> Your grind is their growth. 3) The routine -> Ripe for a runbook or automation.
    5/ Delegate for Their Development Now focus on the stretch each employee needs to excel. Easy place to start: ask them how they want to grow. People usually know. And they’ll feel agency over their own mastery. Bonus: Challenge them to find & take that work. Virtuous cycle.
    7/ The Mechanics You’ve already: – Defined your goals – Given the resources – Aligned on success Now, start climbing: – Steps over Tasks – Processes over Steps – Responsibilities over Processes – Goals over Responsibilities – Jobs over Goals Each rung is higher leverage.
    8/ Watch out for: Delegating & walking away – You need to trust. But you also need to verify. – Metrics & surveys are a good starting point. Micromanaging – That’s your insecurity, not their effort. – You new job is to enable, motivate & assess the various paths.
