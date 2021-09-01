Hero Electric ties up with Wheels EMI for electric two-wheeler loans
Bengaluru: Hero Electric is collaborating with Wheels EMI to offer easy financing options for the purchase of electric two-wheelers.
Customers can do so by choosing from various finance options offered by Wheels EMI. The collaboration offers extra benefits to Hero Electric customers such as attractive interest rates and flexible tenure options, as well as fast disbursals with minimum documentation.
There is a demand for flexible finance options, especially from Rural India and Wheels EMI understands this, Hero Electric’s chief executive officer Sohinder Gill said.